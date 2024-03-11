Protesters boycott meeting to sell Palestinian land to Jews in the US

Protesters boycotted a meeting held on Sunday in a synagogue in the US state of New Jersey to sell land belonging to Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to Jewish Americans. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the Keter Torah Synagogue in the city of Teaneck, raising Palestinian flags and signs condemning the sale of land in Palestine for illegal settlements.

“I am at this synagogue to protest against the sale of stolen property belonging to Palestinians in the [Israeli-occupied] West Bank,” said Palestinian American Nasser Hashash. He told Anadolu that these illegal sales are taking place in full view of the US authorities. “As if what they are doing with the genocide in Gaza isn’t bad enough, they are stealing more property in the West Bank and putting it up for sale in this synagogue.”

Albert Labib, who is of Egyptian origin, confirmed that the sales taking place in the synagogue “violate international and local law, but they do not care because America stands behind them.”

According to Elian Shubanski, she was participating in the demonstration to support the Palestinians against the genocide Israel is committing against people who deserve to live in peace in their homes.

The local police in Teaneck imposed strict security measures by closing many streets and roads surrounding the synagogue. There was tension from time to time between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators who were passing by in their vehicles and gathered on the footpath near the synagogue.

Dozens of demonstrators, including pro-peace Jews, protested against a similar meeting held on 5 March at the Ahavath Torah Synagogue in Englewood, Bergen County, New Jersey.

