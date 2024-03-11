Settlers set up new outpost in Jordan Valley

Extremist settlers yesterday began establishing a new settlement outpost in the Ain Al-Sakot area of the occupied northern Jordan Valley.

The official responsible for the settlement file in Tubas and the Jordan Valley, Moataz Bisharat, said in a statement that a number of settlers have begun establishing a settlement outpost, of a touristic nature, south of Ain Al-Sakot.

He pointed out that Al-Sakot is a picturesque natural area in the northern Jordan Valley, rich in agricultural life, and considered one of the most fertile agricultural lands in the West Bank.

“It is surrounded by several agricultural [Jewish] settlements, with an estimated area of 10,000 dunams, and it contains 47 water pumps and 17 artesian wells, in addition to many natural springs,” he added.

Settlers have been targeting the area for months, seizing Palestinian agricultural lands.

