Man from Gaza rejoices after acquiring 25 kg of flour

A man from Gaza celebrates after acquiring 25 kilograms of flour after three long months without bread, amid a famine ravaging Gaza as Israel continues to block aid from entering the besieged strip. UN experts have said that Israel is intentionally starving Gaza and preventing aid trucks from entering the besieged strip. More than 576,000 people in Gaza, a quarter of the population, are on the brink of famine, according to the UN.

March 11, 2024 at 8:22 pm

