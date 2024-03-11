Norway ‘deeply concerned’ over humanitarian situation in Sudan

Norway, on Monday, said it is “deeply concerned” about restrictions on humanitarian access in Sudan, and called for “urgent restoration” of safe and unhindered humanitarian access across the North African country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that began in April 2023 has killed thousands, displaced millions and caused a food security crisis.

Authorities loyal to the army are said to have blocked cross-border aid to the Darfur region, which borders Chad. But following intense pressure at home and internationally, Sudan last week approved the use of Al-Tina crossing for the delivery of aid supplies to Darfur.

“Unfettered humanitarian access between RSF and SAF controlled areas is urgently needed. Denying access to humanitarian assistance is illegal according to International Humanitarian Law and may constitute a war crime,” the Norwegian government said in a statement.

“The humanitarian consequences of the war in Sudan are alarming. More than half the population, some 25 million people, need humanitarian assistance. An estimated 18 million people are already facing acute hunger and the United Nations warns of a looming famine if conditions do not improve. Aid organisations are currently not able to reach many of them. Civilians must be protected. Using starvation as a method of warfare against civilians is strictly prohibited.”

A telecommunication blackout is also in place in the war-torn country since February, which, according to Norway, is “hampering humanitarian assistance” and is “a threat to the safety of civilians.

“We are deeply concerned about the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure, including telecommunications, which has severe consequences for the civilians affected by the hostilities,” the statement said.

“Our expectations to all parties to the conflict are clear: International Humanitarian Law must be respected, always and everywhere.”

