Palestinian tribes express support for resistance

The Coalition of Palestinian tribes said on Sunday that they are not a replacement for any Palestinian political regime, but a component of the nation and supporters of the resistance, aiming to protect the internal front against the Israeli occupation. In their statement, the coalition emphasised that national unity is crucial for preserving the Palestinian people’s continuity, nationhood, resilience and the courage of their resistance.

The tribes stressed the prohibition of dealing with the Zionist enemy in separate tribal groups that would serve the occupying usurper. Furthermore, they criminalised any communication with the occupation authorities.

Clans and families are integral to the community mosaic, they insisted. As such, that is why they support “comprehensive” resistance.

In closing, the coalition called on all Arab tribes and clans and the free people of the world to join the global campaign to support the Palestinian people in their efforts to stop Israeli aggression and restore their legitimate rights.

