Jews against genocide greet Israel's president at Amsterdam museum

Israel’s President Isaac Hertzog was met with jeers and protests from demonstrators demanding an immediate halt to the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Hertzog, in his speech, called for peace and the immediate release of prisoners of war held by Hamas in the besieged enclave.

“Hatred and anti-semitism are flourishing worldwide, and we must fight it together,” Reuters quoted Herzog as saying in his speech.

According to Reuters, nearby, protesters were heard chanting “ceasefire now” and “stop bombing children,” while carrying Palestinian flags and banners with messages such as “Jews against genocide” and “Grandson of a holocaust survivor says: Stop Gaza Holocaust.”

Health officials in Gaza say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military operation in Gaza in October, in addition to over 60 Israeli prisoners of war.

