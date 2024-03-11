Middle East Monitor
clear
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Award-winning film director speaks about Gaza at Oscars

Zone of Interest, a UK film, wins Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. The film’s director Jonathan Glazer made a statement about Gaza in his speech. ‘Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,’ he said during his award acceptance speech. ‘Whether the victims of the 7th of October in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all are victims of this dehumanisation,’ he said.

March 11, 2024 at 11:25 am

WATCH: Former senior Israeli official says that Netanyahu is attempting to avoid reaching an exchange deal with Hamas

