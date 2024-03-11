Award-winning film director speaks about Gaza at Oscars Zone of Interest, a UK film, wins Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. The film’s director Jonathan Glazer made a statement about Gaza in his speech. ‘Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,’ he said during his award acceptance speech. ‘Whether the victims of the 7th of October in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all are victims of this dehumanisation,’ he said.