Former senior Israeli official says that Netanyahu is attempting to avoid reaching an exchange deal with Hamas

Former Israeli National Security Council deputy head Eran Etzion asserts that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to present a proposal compelling enough for Hamas to accept. In a conversation with Israeli Channel 13 News, he mentions significant interventions to reach a deal, but after that, Netanyahu intervened, and the War Cabinet chose not to proceed.

March 10, 2024 at 7:41 pm

WATCH: Israeli police use force to disperse protesters blocked a highway in central Tel Aviv

