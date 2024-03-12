Peer Baroness Warsi’s disappointment with Rishi Sunak’s ‘racist’ tenure British Conservative Peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi says despite initially celebrating the moment UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak first held office as ‘the first prime minister of colour this country has ever had,’ she says it is disappointing that his tenure will now ‘tragically’ be remembered as ‘one of the most racist.’ She urged him not to try to be ‘what the right want you to be,’ and to focus on his principles in his remaining months in office.