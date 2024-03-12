UAE calls for urgent humanitarian corridors to transport aid to Gaza

UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday stressed the need to establish “direct humanitarian corridors – by land, sea, and air – to ensure the seamless delivery of aid to Gaza,” according to the official Emirati news agency WAM.

In a call with President of Greek Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, the officials discussed the “latest developments in the region, particularly the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip”, including the initiative recently announced by the UAE, Cyprus, the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States “regarding the activation of a maritime corridor to deliver urgently needed aid to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.”

In this regard, the Emirati president stressed on “the critical need for the immediate establishment of direct humanitarian corridors – by land, sea, and air – to ensure the seamless delivery of aid to Gaza” and “underscored the paramount importance of putting in place protective measures for these corridors and enabling humanitarian organisations to effectively carry out their work, thereby preventing any further increase in the suffering of Gaza’s residents.”

While in a call with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Al Nahyan highlighted “the importance of working towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, avoiding further escalation in the region, and advancing towards a fair and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”

