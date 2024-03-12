Report: UAE threatens to stop land bridge to Israel if Gaza aid stopped

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a “stern warning” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatening to stop the land trade bridge which provides Tel Aviv with crucial food supplies and other material if humanitarian aid does not enter Gaza, the Israeli website i24NEWS said in an exclusive report.

The site cited sources as saying that the UAE has given Netanyahu a choice between allowing humanitarian aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, or stop the crucial land bridge which was established in December as an alternative route following disruptions to sea trade caused by Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea.

According to the sources, the UAE pressure on the US administration has led to the recent announcement by President Joe Biden regarding plans to construct a port for the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The sources revealed that the UAE’s threats highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing dissatisfaction with the Netanyahu government’s policies.

Despite Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s attempts to mediate between Netanyahu and the Emirati leadership during a recent visit to the Gulf state, i24NEWS said UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed has reportedly refused to engage in dialogue with Netanyahu.

