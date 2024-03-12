Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Report: UAE threatens to stop land bridge to Israel if Gaza aid stopped

March 12, 2024 at 8:51 am

Palestinians queue for hours to receive food distributed by charitable organisations, in Deir Balah, Gaza on March 01, 2024 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians queue for hours to receive food distributed by charitable organisations, in Deir Balah, Gaza on March 01, 2024 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a “stern warning” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatening to stop the land trade bridge which provides Tel Aviv with crucial food supplies and other material if humanitarian aid does not enter Gaza, the Israeli website i24NEWS said in an exclusive report.

The site cited sources as saying that the UAE has given Netanyahu a choice between allowing humanitarian aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, or stop the crucial land bridge which was established in December as an alternative route following disruptions to sea trade caused by Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea.

According to the sources, the UAE pressure on the US administration has led to the recent announcement by President Joe Biden regarding plans to construct a port for the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The sources revealed that the UAE’s threats highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing dissatisfaction with the Netanyahu government’s policies.

Despite Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s attempts to mediate between Netanyahu and the Emirati leadership during a recent visit to the Gulf state, i24NEWS said UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed has reportedly refused to engage in dialogue with Netanyahu.

Watch: Biden, caught on a hot mic, says that he told Netanyahu a ‘Come-to-Jesus Meeting’ on Gaza aid

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending