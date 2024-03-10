Biden, caught on a hot mic, says that he told Netanyahu a 'Come-to-Jesus Meeting' on Gaza aid United States President Joe Biden mentioned that he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have a 'come-to-Jesus meeting' over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden was caught in a hot mic moment, revealing comments that underscore the escalating tensions between him and Netanyahu amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, resulting in over 30,000 Palestinians killed. Relief international organisations are increasingly concerned about the situation in Gaza, especially in the north, where residents face famine due to the blockade and prevention of humanitarian aid entering the besieged strip.