‘We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.’ Actor Ramy Youssef, wearing an Artists4Ceasefire red pin at the Oscars on Sunday, called for ‘an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza’. ‘I think it's a universal message of just let's stop killing kids. Let's not be part of more war,’ he said in an interview on the red carpet.