Mark Ruffalo supports pro-Palestine protest at Oscars Actor Mark Ruffalo shows his support for pro-Palestine activists who ‘shut down the Oscars’ during a protest outside the 96th Academy Awards. Ruffalo, who was also wearing an Artists4Ceasefire red pin calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, shouted ‘Humanity wins!’ as he rushed down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on 10 March. Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the venue waving Palestinian flags while chanting ‘While you're watching bombs are dropping’. Protesters gathered to voice their opposition to the US’ ongoing support of Israel. Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October 2023, the majority being women and children.