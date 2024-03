Has Hezbollah opened up the northern front? Is a 'northern front' opening up on Israel's border with Lebanon? Israel is intensifying its air strikes in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah launched a series of rocket attacks signalling an escalation of strikes on northern Israel during Ramadan. Though Hezbollah has said it will not enter peace negotiations without a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the US and Lebanese governments have entered peace negotiations as they seek to delink the Hezbollah-Israel conflict from the situation in Gaza.