Iraq sends 36 aid trucks to Gaza via Jordan

A convoy of 36 trucks carrying humanitarian and food aid aimed for Gaza arrived in Jordan yesterday from neighbouring Iraq.

The Jordanian army will coordinate with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) to send the aid to the Gaza Strip. The aid is intended to alleviate the difficult conditions the people of Gaza are facing due to the ongoing war.

The aid delivery comes as the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yusuf Huneiti, yesterday received the Assistant Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Major General Hameed Anad Al-Hilbusi.

During their meeting, the officials discussed the potential areas of cooperation and joint coordination in various military fields and the latest developments on the regional and international fronts that could serve the interests of the armed forces of both countries.

Read: Morocco joins US, Egypt, Jordan, France and UAE to airdrop aid into Gaza