Morocco joins US, Egypt, Jordan, France and UAE to airdrop aid into Gaza
Morocco on Monday joined international efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip while conducting its first airdrops into the besieged strip, local media reported. Experts say airdropped aid is an extremely small fraction of what is needed and completely insufficient as Gaza faces forced starvation by Israeli authorities. Israel continues to block aid trucks from entering the strip as millions face starvation.
March 12, 2024 at 8:57 pm