Germany to take part in Gaza airdrops, say govt sources

The German Air Force will take part in humanitarian airdrops into Gaza amid an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, Reuters has reported. The decision was made at the request of the foreign ministry in Berlin, government sources said on Tuesday.

Aid agencies say that deliveries into Gaza have been held up by bureaucratic obstacles and insecurity since the start of the Israeli offensive in October. Even Israel’s allies are demanding easier aid access to the enclave, so attention has shifted towards alternative routes including delivery by sea and airdrops.

The UN estimates that a quarter of the population in Gaza is now at risk of starvation.

Several countries have taken part in the airdrops so far, including Jordan, the United States, Egypt, France and Belgium. Morocco was also scheduled to join the effort, reported Israeli media.

