Israel strike on car kills 'significant' Hamas member in south Lebanon 

An Israeli drone strike on a car outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre today killed a member of Hamas from the nearby Palestinian camp of Rashidieh, a source from the faction told Reuters.

The source identified the member as Hadi Mustafa but said he was not a senior figure. Two security sources said a Syrian man who was passing by on his motorcycle was also killed in the strike, after earlier saying that the two fatalities had been in Mustafa’s car.

All three sources said the drone, which they identified as Israeli, hovered in the air above the site of the strike for several minutes after it was carried out.

The Israeli military has since said it killed “significant” Hamas member Mustafa in Lebanon.