Israeli jets hit Lebanon's Bekaa for a second day, Lebanese sources say

Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley for a second consecutive day today, hitting a facility belonging to Hezbollah and killing at least one member of the group, sources in Lebanon said, according to Reuters.

Hezbollah announced earlier today it had fired more than 100 rockets at Israeli targets, one of its biggest barrages in more than five months of hostilities waged in parallel to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

A Hezbollah member was killed and several more were wounded in an air strike in the village of Nabi Chit, said one of the sources who was familiar with the details. The targeted region is a Hezbollah stronghold near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The Gaza war has prompted the worst hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel since a 2006 war, fuelling fears of an all-out conflict between the adversaries.

The violence has largely been contained to areas near the Israeli-Lebanese border, with notable exceptions including Israel’s first air strike in the Bekaa Valley on 26 February and a 2 January Israeli drone strike in Beirut that killed a top Hamas leader.

Hezbollah said in a statement it had fired more than 100 Katyusha rockets at 7am (0500 GMT), targeting several Israeli military posts, in response to Israeli shelling of the Bekaa region the previous night.

At least one civilian was killed and several others were injured in Israeli strikes yesterday, one of which hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, about two kilometres (1.2 miles) from its ancient Roman ruins, two security sources and the Baalbek Governor, Bashir Khader, said.

