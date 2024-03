Israeli National Security Minister criticises Defense Minister With hundreds of rocket attacks on Israel in recent months, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant faces mounting criticism from Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli’s Minister of National Security, for his ‘inaction’. Ben-Gvir calls for ‘war now’. Israel has already launched a relentless bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 31,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.