Macklemore expresses support for Palestine on stage A video circulating online from February shows American musician Macklemore waving a fan’s Palestinian keffiyeh while crowd surfing. In a concert at Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona on 24 February 2024, Macklemore gave a speech about Palestine, expressing support for a free Palestine and solidarity with the people of Gaza. ‘The day that I stop following my heart and talking about things in the world that matter is the day that I don't need to be on stage anymore, and today is not that day,’ he said. ‘I stand up in here in solidarity. I stand up here for a free Palestine.’ Macklemore has become a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and took part in protests where he gave speeches criticising Israel's occupation of Palestine and its war on Gaza.