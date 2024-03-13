Palestinian doctors get married in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Palestinian doctors, Thaer Dababesh, and his fiancee, Asma Jabr, held their wedding ceremony in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, where the two have been working side by side since Israel started its devastating war on the besieged enclave in October, killing over 31,000 people and wounding tens of thousands more.

As the war started, the couple’s marital home was bombed by an Israeli air strike, and their wedding – which was scheduled for November – had to be postponed indefinitely.

Now, with the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip entering its sixth month, the couple decided to perform the wedding ceremony at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, among their colleagues who have been facing massive challenges to provide medical services under extreme circumstances.

A simple wedding ceremony took place inside the hospital, during which the bride wore her medical coat in the absence of family, friends and the usual celebrations.

The bride’s family was displaced and forced to move to the southern regions of the Gaza Strip and were unable to attend the marriage ceremony.

The courage of Gaza’s women will change the world: UN official