Ben Gvir backs police who killed child in Jerusalem Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, publicly expresses support for the police officers who shot dead Rami Hamdan Al-Halhouli, a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem after he lit a firework with his friends on Tuesday night. At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Ben-Gvir called the officer who shot Rami a ‘hero and a warrior’, saying he had done an ‘exemplary job’ and would receive the full support of the minister's office, and called 12-year-old Rami a ‘terrorist’.