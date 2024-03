Israeli forces target major food distribution centre in Gaza The Israeli military targeted a significant UNRWA food distribution warehouse in Rafah in southern Gaza, killing at least one aid worker. Juliette Touma, the UNRWA director of communications, told the BBC that Israeli forces targeted the warehouse after the agency shared the coordinates of the warehouse the night before it was struck. UN experts say Israel is deliberately starving civilians in Gaza and using starvation as a weapon of war. Israel continues to block aid from entering the besieged strip, unchallenged.