Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Biden: ‘Many Americans share Schumer’s concerns about Israel’

March 16, 2024 at 9:50 am

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the press alongside other members of Senate Democratic leadership during a press conference following weekly policy luncheons on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. [Nathan Posner - Anadolu Agency]

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the press alongside other members of Senate Democratic leadership during a press conference following weekly policy luncheons on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. [Nathan Posner – Anadolu Agency]

US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday that Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a “good speech” on Thursday, in which he called for new elections to be held in Israel and strongly criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him an “obstacle to peace”.

Biden added: “I think he expressed a serious concern shared not only by him but by many Americans,” noting that Schumer notified him and his staff about the speech prior to delivering it.

Watch: White House backtracks on Biden saying Israeli invasion of Rafah is ‘red line’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending