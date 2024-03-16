Biden: ‘Many Americans share Schumer’s concerns about Israel’

US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday that Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a “good speech” on Thursday, in which he called for new elections to be held in Israel and strongly criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him an “obstacle to peace”.

Biden added: “I think he expressed a serious concern shared not only by him but by many Americans,” noting that Schumer notified him and his staff about the speech prior to delivering it.

Watch: White House backtracks on Biden saying Israeli invasion of Rafah is ‘red line’