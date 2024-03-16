Israeli report on Dahlan's Plan after the Israeli war on Gaza ends Israeli Channel 14 reports on an initiative proposed by Mohammed Dahlan, the former head of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security in Gaza, dubbed 'The Arab Initiative for Gaza Security 2024,' aimed at discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli war ends. According to the Israeli channel, the plan involves forming a joint Arab force with international backing to secure the area, establishing a technocratic government for governance, and investing $90 billion in reconstruction. The plan advocates for a political solution without Abbas or Hamas.