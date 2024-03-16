Hamas proposal for Gaza ceasefire: ‘One Palestinian for every Israeli soldier’

An informed Palestinian source revealed on Friday that the Hamas movement’s proposal presented to Qatari and Egyptian mediators for a truce in Gaza consists of three stages: an exchange of prisoners, the return of displaced individuals to northern Gaza and the declaration of a permanent ceasefire in the second stage. Meanwhile, a statement issued by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government remarked that the Hamas movement is still clinging to “delusional” demands, announcing that it would be sending a delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, to participate in the rounds of indirect ceasefire negotiations sponsored by mediators.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, preferring to remain anonymous, the source confirmed: “The truce proposal presented by Hamas to the (Qatari and Egyptian) mediators includes three stages, each stage lasting six weeks.”

“The first phase of the movement’s proposal includes the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from city centres and from Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din Streets, the return of displaced individuals in the south back to the north and the entry of aid. The first phase of the proposal includes the release of women, children and elderly Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for the release of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners in Israel,” relayed the source.

The source revealed that the second phase of the truce will include the release of captured soldiers in Gaza, provided that a permanent ceasefire is announced before the soldier exchange process begins.

They explained that Hamas offered Israel to release 50 Palestinian prisoners, 30 of whom were serving life sentences, in exchange for its release of every living captured Israeli soldier.

On Thursday evening, Hamas announced that it had delivered a vision to the mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding the truce agreement and prisoner exchange with Israel. In a Telegram statement, Hamas conveyed: “The movement presented to the mediating brothers a comprehensive vision based on the principles and foundations that it considers necessary for the agreement.”

The movement explained: “The vision presented by the movement also includes its vision regarding the prisoner exchange file. The movement will remain committed to the rights and concerns of our people.”

It stressed that this comes as part of its continuation of: “The negotiations through the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar to stop the aggression against our people in Gaza, provide relief and aid to them, return the displaced to their places of residence, and withdraw the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.”

In turn, Israeli Army Radio quoted an unnamed official as saying that Tel Aviv had received the outline of Hamas’s response regarding completing the prisoner exchange deal, reporting that it was under consideration. Israel’s Channel 12 also disclosed on Thursday evening that Qatar had delivered Hamas’s response to Israel regarding the prisoner exchange deal.

Israel’s remarks regarding Hamas’s “delusional” demands were made in a statement issued by the office of Netanyahu after a meeting of the War Management Council headed by him, who later met with the Ministerial Council for Security and Political Affairs (Cabinet) to discuss Hamas’s response to the course of the negotiations.

The statement issued by Netanyahu’s office said: “Following deliberations, Hamas’s demands are still delusional. An Israeli delegation will leave for Doha after the cabinet discusses the Israeli position.”

Talks in Cairo, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, have not yet led to tangible results regarding reaching a prisoner exchange agreement within the framework of a temporary truce in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu is facing criticism from the Israeli street and a number of politicians, even those affiliated with the War Council, due to the prisoner crisis in Gaza and the failure to find a path to guarantee they return alive, with some accusing him of obstructing the deal to release them.

Families of captives in the Gaza Strip organise almost daily protests to demand that a deal is reached leading to the release of their children.

Israel detains at least 9,100 Palestinians in its prisons, according to official Palestinian sources, while mystery surrounds the number of Israeli captives detained in Gaza in light of Hamas’s refusal to reveal an accurate number “without a heavy price” and the fact that the captives are being held by more than one party in Gaza.

Israeli media has estimated the number of captives held in Gaza as ranging between 240 and 253, including three who were freed and 105 who were released by Hamas during a prisoner exchange deal in November 2023. The Palestinian movement has mentioned that 70 others were killed by Israeli bombing.