Parties to Gaza ceasefire arrive in Cairo to resume negotiations: Egyptian media

Egyptian media reported on Sunday that parties participating in negotiations to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had arrived in Cairo to resume a new round of talks, Anadolu reports.

“Delegations from Hamas, Qatar, and the United States of America arrived in Cairo to resume a new round of ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip,” the private Egyptian Cairo News Channel reported without further details.

On Saturday, a high-ranking Egyptian source revealed to the same channel that intensive efforts are ongoing to reach a deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins early March.

There is significant progress in negotiations, and a fair agreement is sought, according to the insider.

On Feb. 24, the news channel reported the resumption of talks at the level of “experts” in Doha, saying meetings in Cairo will follow.

Israel vowed to destroy Palestinian group Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Since then, more than 30,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes, and many more bodies are likely unaccounted for under rubble across the besieged enclave.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators Egypt, Qatar and the US for a possible cease-fire in the territory.

An earlier humanitarian pause and hostage-prisoner exchange lasted for a week from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2023.

