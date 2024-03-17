A foreign soldier from England in Israeli forces threatens further killing in Gaza A soldier in the Israeli forces, identified as Oren Anish, says he is from England and vows to kill 'sons of wh*res,' despite knowing he shouldn't be fighting. The background of the video shows a scene of mass destruction around him. Anish mentions that he hasn't been home for 74 days. This comes amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its fifth month, during which over 31,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 72,000 injured. The majority of the population has been displaced.