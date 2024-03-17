Israeli delegation for cease-fire in Gaza expected to visit Qatar on Monday

An Israeli delegation, which will participate in cease-fire negotiations in Gaza, will visit Qatar as the kingdom is serving as an intermediary, sources said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli War Cabinet will meet Sunday, according to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

The delegation headed by Mossad President David Barnea will not go to Qatar before Monday, as the meeting will be held late Sunday.

Following the Israeli Cabinet’s deliberation on a cease-fire proposal by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, Tel Aviv announced Friday it will send a delegation to Doha to speak with officials as the kingdom is serving as an intermediary.

Late Thursday, Hamas presented Qatari and Egyptian mediators with a comprehensive vision for a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with Israel.

Qatar and Egypt, with the assistance of the US, are mediating between Israel and Hamas to reach a new cease-fire agreement in Gaza and facilitate a prisoner exchange.

Israel estimates that there are more than 125 hostages in Gaza, while it holds at least 8,800 Palestinians in its prisons, according to official sources from both sides.

A cease-fire between Hamas and Israel prevailed for one week from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2023, during which there was a cessation of hostilities, prisoner exchanges and extremely limited humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which 1,163 people were killed.

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,546 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.​​​​​​​

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

