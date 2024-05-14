Kuwait, Oman discuss enhancing relations

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, yesterday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and regional developments with Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq.

According to official sources, the meeting was held in Kuwait, where Sultan Haitham arrived on Monday for an official two-day visit.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that the country’s Amir and Oman’s Sultan chaired a session of talks at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.

The Emir’s Diwan Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, stated that the talks addressed the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, as well as expanding cooperation frameworks between them.

The discussions also covered key issues of mutual interest and the latest developments on the regional and international fronts, according to the same source.

Sultan Haitham arrived in Kuwait on Monday for a two-day official visit, as was reported by Oman’s official news agency (ONA), ahead of the 33rd Arab Summit in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Thursday.

