Oman establishes diplomatic relations with Equatorial Guinea

April 2, 2024 at 2:40 pm

The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea signed a joint statement on establishing diplomatic relations, in New York on 1 April 2024 [omannews]

The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea signed a joint statement on establishing diplomatic relations, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry of Oman today.

The statement was signed in New York by the countries’ Permanent Representatives to the UN, Ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Awadh Alhassan for Oman and Ambassador Anatolio Ndong Mba for Equatorial Guinea.

According to data from 2022, during the last 18 years the exports of Oman to Equatorial Guinea have increased at an annualised rate of 19.8 per cent, from $51,700 in 2004 to $1.33 million in 2022.

