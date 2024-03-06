Oman to invest $13bn to boost tourism by 2040

Oman has announced plans to spend $31 billion in the tourism sector by 2040 as the sultanate looks to attract more foreign visitors.

Speaking at a press conference in Germany, ahead of the ITB Berlin Undersecretary for Tourism at Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Azzan Qassim Al-Busaidi revealed the government’s plans to develop Oman’s tourism sector.

A packed first day @ITB_Berlin where we have joined @ExperienceOman to showcase our beautiful country to the world! #Oman pic.twitter.com/fYy8WgnleL — Oman Air (@omanair) March 6, 2024

Although the event takes place in Berlin, an official host country is designated every year, with Oman being the host country for the 2024 edition. As such, Oman’s delegation kicked off the event which also featured images of Oman’s landscapes and cultural attractions, to the musical accompaniment of the Sultanate’s Royal Symphony Orchestra, which had flown in for the occasion.

Today we started with the Official ITB Berlin Opening Press Conference at CityCube Berlin. You can look forward to global trends, leading experts, and current best practice examples at #ITBBerlin 2024. We cannot wait to see you here! pic.twitter.com/jYXSZkiZyh — ITB Berlin (@ITB_Berlin) March 4, 2024

READ: Oman launches plans for first smart city

Al-Busaidi noted that last year, Oman received a record-breaking 4 million visitors, up from 2.9 million in 2022, an increase of almost 38 per cent. Of these, 231,000 visitors came from Germany representing a rise of 182 per cent compared to the previous year.

He added that the Ministry of Heritage and Culture will focus on creating an environment where tourism can flourish and grow. This will be achieved through streamlining visa application processes and easing visa restrictions for citizens of over 100 countries, as well as investing in infrastructure and attractions.

Al-Busaidi further added: “In fact, we have ambitious plans for our Tourism sector, with over US$5.9 billion of investment currently funneled into over 360 projects.”

Oman 🇴🇲: Beauty Has An Address! Day One of ITB Berlin. This year showcases the beauty of Oman! The Minister of Heritage and Tourism of Oman's remarks at ITB Berlin 2024. @ExperienceOman @OmanMHT @omanair #VisitOman #Oman 🇴🇲. pic.twitter.com/fyElT1F16a — Kudakwashe Kanhutu 🇿🇼 (@KudaZim7) March 6, 2024

Salim Al Mahrouqi, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism, the host used the opportunity to call for a greater effort to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and the suffering of millions of civilians in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s genocidal war.

He mentioned that the qualities of the Middle East, including tourism there, could only come to the fore once the violence had ended.

READ: Oman pushes for Palestinian self-determination in face of Israel ‘atrocities’