Israel forces fire tear gas towards Palestinian school in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces set up a checkpoint this morning at the western entrance of Al-Mughayir village, located east of Ramallah, and fired tear gas bombs towards a school, reported Wafa news agency.

Marzouq Abu Naim, Deputy Chairman of Al-Mughayir Village Council, informed Wafa that the checkpoint was positioned near Al-Mughayir Boys Secondary School.

He added that the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas while students were present at the school.

In response, the villagers confronted the Israeli forces and attempted to prevent them from approaching the school, however the occupation army persisted in launching tear gas bombs towards it.

The village of Al-Mughayir, noted Marzouq, along with nearby villages north and east of Ramallah including Beitin, Deir Jarir, Silwad, Ain Sinya, Abu Falah, Burqa, Atara and Al-Mazraa Al-Gharbiyah, are facing ongoing attacks by settlers, supported by Israeli occupation forces.

These attacks have resulted in the burning of numerous homes, vehicles and personal property belonging to residents.

Israeli settler attacks have surged at an unprecedented rate, according to the United Nations, since 7 October 2023. Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity.

All of Israel’s 720,000 settlers are in the occupied West Bank illegally according to international law, which also prohibits the building of settlements in occupied territory.

