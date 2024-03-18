'There's no shooting': Gaza City residents happy to get flour safely Residents in Gaza City expressed their gratitude at being able to collect flour without being shot at, or anyone dying. Many food collections in Gaza have resulted in tragedy with Israeli soldiers often shooting at the people queuing for food. MEMO's correspondent in Gaza City spoke to residents who were pleased that this flour collection point in a partially destroyed UNRWA building, operated in a fair way, giving flour according to the needs and the size of the families.