An elderly Palestinian woman in Gaza prepares grass for Iftar during Ramadan

A video depicts an elderly Palestinian woman preparing grass for Iftar during Ramadan. She recounts that the previous day they had only a plate of rice for 30 people, along with thyme and oil. This highlights the severe shortage of basic food supplies in the besieged Gaza Strip, exacerbated by restrictions on aid entering through the border crossings. International relief organisations are warning of a famine killing the people in Gaza, with reports documenting dozens of deaths due to hunger.

March 18, 2024 at 8:29 am

