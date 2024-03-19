Gaza has ‘highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded’ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the intensifying hunger crisis in Gaza, highlighting the dire conditions faced by Palestinians in the region. He said Palestinians in Gaza are enduring ‘horrifying levels of hunger and suffering’ and emphasised the urgent need for immediate action. Guterres reiterated that this is ‘an entirely man-made disaster’ and can be halted but Israel is not cooperating. ‘We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable and the unjustifiable,’ he said.