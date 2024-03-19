Netanyahu says he spoke to Biden about achieving ‘war objectives’ in Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says he spoke to US President Biden about Israel’s commitment to achieve all of its war objectives in Gaza, including ‘ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel’. The US remains one of the biggest supporters of Israel and its war on Gaza. Despite President Biden claiming an invasion into Rafah would be ‘a red line’ recently, the US continues to support Israel with aid and weaponry.