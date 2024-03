US Senator says Israel’s claims about UNRWA are ‘flat-out lies’ US Senator Chris Van Hollen says claims by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and others that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is linked to Hamas are ‘flat-out lies’. Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff members of taking part in the 7 October events. As a result, multiple western countries said they would cut funding to the agency. Israel has failed to produce any evidence to back those claims.