UNRWA reports its staff tortured into false confessions of Hamas ties A recent report from UNRWA states that some of its staff were tortured into giving false confessions regarding alleged ties to Hamas after Israel claimed that UNRWA staff participated in the 7 October attack. Following these accusations, several Western countries cut their funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) amid a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, which has been devastated by four months of Israel’s aerial and ground war. Now it's in its fifth month. The funding suspensions began with the United States and was followed by Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Japan, Austria, and Romania, all joining Washington.