Social media circulates joint broadcasts by Israeli, Bahraini, and Dubai TV channels Social media users circulated a video showing the first-ever joint broadcast between Israeli and Arabic channels, which took place four years ago. Dubai TV, Hebrew Channel 12, and Bahrain TV held a simultaneous joint broadcast, with each anchor presenting part of the news in Arabic for the Arabic channels and Hebrew for the Israeli channel. This occurred after the formalisation of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, when an agreement to normalise ties between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel was reached through the mediation of the United States. Months after the initial signing, two more Arab nations, Morocco and Sudan, joined the accords, with discussions about more Arab countries potentially joining.