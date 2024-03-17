Thousands gather in Berlin, Geneva to protest Israel's onslaught against Gaza

Demonstrations in support of Palestine were carried out Saturday in Germany and Switzerland to protest Israel’s onslaught against the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

A large number of people gathered in the area near Sonnenallee Train Station in Berlin’s Neukölln district.

Demonstrators marched to Hermann Square carrying Palestinian flags, banners and placards with messages that read: “Stop the genocide in Gaza”, “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine”, “Ceasefire now” and “Freedom for Palestine.”

Some joined with pans, symbolic dolls and bags of flour to draw attention to hunger in Gaza.

In Geneva, thousands gathered at Parc Des Cropettes Square to protest.

Adam McBeth, a Scottish citizen, told Anadolu that he participated to show solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian people.

READ: Germany airdrops 4 tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza for 1st time

“I believe we cannot remain silent while witnessing the genocide. Viewing the photos and videos of hunger is deeply painful. I think the world is not doing enough, especially European countries. We need to be more active and voice our outrage loudly to stop the famine and genocide in Gaza,” said McBeth.

American Joseph Burke said: “I think we urgently need a full and permanent cease-fire in Gaza. I particularly believe that Israel’s violence and genocide must be stopped.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group, Hamas, in which 1,163 people were killed.

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza with 73,546 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

WATCH: 36 Palestinians killed while preparing for suhoor in Gaza with Israeli targets with heavy ammunition usage