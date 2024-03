36 Palestinians killed while preparing for suhoor in Gaza with Israeli targets with heavy ammunition usage Journalist Mohammed Asad reports that Israel targeted a house with heavy ammunition usage while its occupants were preparing to eat suhoor during Ramadan amid the absence of civil defence. Asad reported that everywhere in Rafah, with one and a half million people crowded in tents, there was also concern about an operation in a tense place, with Netanyahu approving a plan to invade Rafah and conduct a ground military campaign.