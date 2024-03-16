Former Shin Bet director Ami Ayalon: 'If I were Palestinian, I would fight against Israel' Former Israeli secret service Shin Bet director Ami Ayalon says that if he were a Palestinian living in the West Bank or Gaza, he would fight against Israel to achieve his liberty and would do everything possible to attain it. The former Navy commander-in-chief and former member of the Knesset for the Labor Party asserts that Israel controls the lives of millions in an interview for a documentary for ABC News In-depth.