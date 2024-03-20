Funeral for 12-year-old child killed by Israeli forces held six days late The funeral for Rami Hamdan, a 12-year-old Palestinian boy from Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, who was fatally shot by an Israeli police officer after he fired a harmless firework with his friends, was held six days after he was killed. The delay in the burial arose from the body being held by Israeli authorities, a move that has garnered severe criticism and raised questions regarding the actions of the Israeli military and police.