'If I go back with the twins, where do I go with them? Where would I get diapers and milk? Gaza is not the same anymore.' A report details the preparations by Israeli authorities to send a group of Palestinian patients who received treatment in the occupied East Jerusalem hospitals back to the occupied Gaza Strip. This includes their infant children, who have only known the hospital as their place of birth. Doctors have been instructed to compile a list of patients to be sent back to Gaza this week. However, they express concerns about the safety of their patients, especially considering the absence of a ceasefire and having no means to reach their loved ones, without any place to live.