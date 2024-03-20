Israeli army ‘forced us to flee naked’, Shifa Hospital volunteer says

A Palestinian volunteer at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City said yesterday that the Israeli army opened fire on those people, medical teams and patients in the hospital, stripped them of their clothes, and then forced dozens of them to evacuate to the south while they were “naked”.

Moumen Bulbul, 24, a volunteer in the hospital’s reception department, told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army stormed the hospital on Monday with vehicles, opened fire, shelled the buildings and arrested women and men.

He added: “During the arrest, they forced us to take off our clothes and interrogated us. They then took some to an unknown location and forced dozens of Palestinians to evacuate to the south of Gaza City while they were naked and handcuffed.

The volunteer reported that he was hit by bullet fragments when Israeli soldiers fired at him and his brother inside the hospital, but they managed to evacuate to the southern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Bulbul said that there were many Israeli army checkpoints in the streets, and its forces were stationed in various areas.

On Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office announced that the Israeli army killed and injured 250 Palestinian civilians during its targeting of the Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings.

