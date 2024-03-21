A soldier, possibly French, plays loud music during arrest of blindfolded Palestinians A video shows a soldier in the Israeli forces bringing giant speakers onto the bus transporting a group of Palestinian prisoners who have been arrested blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs. Social media users speculate that the video, posted by Lévana Sellam, might feature a French soldier as he speaks French at the end of the video and plays the famous French children’s song, Le Poussin Piou.