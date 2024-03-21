Motaz Azaiza faces backlash after associating with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Motaz Azaiza, a Palestinian photojournalist who became well known for documenting the war on Gaza, has recently ignited significant controversy due to his association with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas, whose leadership began in 2005, has been criticised for not holding elections and overseeing a period marked by corruption, oppression and brutality within the Palestinian Authority, including the arrest of children.